/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM
145 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodbury, MN
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1010 sqft
Seasons Villas is more than a place to call home. Each home has updated countertops, flooring and appliances. With private entrances and patios, and attached one car garages, you have all of the features you need to feel comfortable.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
37 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,261
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1265 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes and beautifully landscaped grounds. Some units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, in unit laundry and fireplace. Pet friendly, smoke-free community. Close to shopping, restaurants and I-94.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,416
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1633 sqft
A vibrant community and an active lifestyle. Luxury two-, three- or four-bedroom manor style townhomes featuring fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, fireplaces and balcony/patio. Near Eagle Valley Golf course and all city amenities.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
54 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
Studio
$1,475
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1115 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
4 Units Available
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,398
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-494 and I-94. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, outdoor fireplace and meeting room. Spacious units with private balconies, full kitchens and private garages. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 05:50pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
950 sqft
As part of your new home at Woodland Pointe you`ll enjoy a relaxed lakeside environment in the heart of Woodbury and only minute from downtown St. Paul.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1750 sqft
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
11200 Sandcastle Drive
11200 Sandcastle Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available July 1st - Come tour this beautiful 3 BR 3.5 Bath END UNIT - front walks out to large grassy field! MAIN: Large Living Room, Dining Area w/ gas Fireplace, Stainless Steel & Granite Kitchen with walk-out to Deck.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1840 Catalina Dr
1840 Catalina Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Beautiful three-level split home on a great lot! Main level hosts updated kitchen and dining room which walks out to the deck off the side of the house. Upstairs is a large living room overlooking the dining room on, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Woodbury
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N, Oakdale, MN
Studio
$929
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
925 sqft
Minnehaha Manor represents outdoor living at its finest in Oakdale, MN. Courtyard, pool and BBQ/grill are all included, with plenty of storage space and walk-in closets. Golf course and parks located nearby.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Highwood East
2436 Schaller Dr E
2436 Schaller Drive, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2200 sqft
Beautiful split entry 3 bedroom home that is filled with light and space. The vaulted ceilings welcome you as you enter the home from the two car attached garage or front door. There is a hall entry closet convenient for storage.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
6776 Meadow Grass Ln S
6776 Meadow Grass Lane South, Cottage Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1540 sqft
6776 Meadow Grass Ln S Available 05/01/20 Spacious *3Bed*2Bath Townhome- Cottage Grove- Available Apr 15-May 1 - This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath townhome has an open floor plan and has been well-maintained.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Beaver Lake
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,001
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
40 Units Available
Battle Creek
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Hillside
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
North St. Paul
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
North St. Paul
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,026
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
4 Units Available
Dayton's Bluff
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
948 sqft
Renovated apartments situated close to I-94 offer quaint, charming living experience. Enjoy a new fitness center and laundry facility or relax at nearby Mound Park. Refrigerators included at this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Hillside
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$855
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Conway
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
990 sqft
Beautiful apartments include fully equipped kitchens, separate dining area, patio/balcony and spacious closets. Immaculately landscaped community offers fitness center, walking paths, pool, laundry, business center. Close to entertainment, transit and Sun Ray Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Conway
Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments within walking distance of Conway Park and Sun Ray Library. Walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community has on-site laundry, car wash area, BBQ area and clubhouse. Close to I-94.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 06:53pm
7 Units Available
North St. Paul
Silas Pointe Apartments
2055 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$980
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
775 sqft
Silas Pointe Apartments is a clean community located in peaceful North St. Paul, right on the massive and quiet Goodrich Golf Course. The property is conveniently located near highways 36 and 35E, making your commute quick and simple.
Similar Pages
Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodbury 3 BedroomsWoodbury Accessible Apartments
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with GarageWoodbury Apartments with GymWoodbury Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodbury Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN