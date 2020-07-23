/
111 Apartments for rent in Washington County, MN📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
7 Units Available
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,412
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-494 and I-94. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, outdoor fireplace and meeting room. Spacious units with private balconies, full kitchens and private garages. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1010 sqft
Seasons Villas is more than a place to call home. Each home has updated countertops, flooring and appliances. With private entrances and patios, and attached one car garages, you have all of the features you need to feel comfortable.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
47 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
Studio
$1,425
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1115 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
34 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,217
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N, Oakdale, MN
Studio
$934
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$984
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
925 sqft
Minnehaha Manor represents outdoor living at its finest in Oakdale, MN. Courtyard, pool and BBQ/grill are all included, with plenty of storage space and walk-in closets. Golf course and parks located nearby.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
36 Units Available
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,454
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1633 sqft
A vibrant community and an active lifestyle. Luxury two-, three- or four-bedroom manor style townhomes featuring fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, fireplaces and balcony/patio. Near Eagle Valley Golf course and all city amenities.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1265 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes and beautifully landscaped grounds. Some units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, in unit laundry and fireplace. Pet friendly, smoke-free community. Close to shopping, restaurants and I-94.
Last updated July 21 at 04:10 PM
6 Units Available
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
950 sqft
As part of your new home at Woodland Pointe you`ll enjoy a relaxed lakeside environment in the heart of Woodbury and only minute from downtown St. Paul.
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Quiet community within walking distance of Carver Lake. Contemporary two-bedroom townhomes with central air conditioning, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and secure, private entrances. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
11817 Harvest Path
11817 Harvest Path, Woodbury, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
3519 sqft
11817 Harvest Path Available 09/01/20 Wooded Lot Over 3500 SqFt *5Bed*3.5 Bath newer home in Woodbury Avail Aug 1. - Best private lot on Harvest Path - connects to woodlands.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
715 Orleans Street W
715 Orleans Street West, Stillwater, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2752 sqft
715 Orleans Street W Available 08/01/20 5 BEDROOM/3 BATHROOM HOME WITH CHARM, CLASSIC STYLE, AND SPACE IN STILLWATER-AVAILABLE 08/01 - Another fantastic listing from Sammi and the Dreamteam at National Realty Guild! Welcome home to this spacious
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7615 Alyssa Road
7615 Alyssa Road, Woodbury, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2496 sqft
5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 attached garage - Property Id: 320124 FOR RENT: 7615 Alyssa Road, Woodbury Available now to move in! $2,400/mo Well maintained corner lot singe family house with 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, and 3 car garage on South
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Saint Paul Park
16 River Woods Drive W
16 River Woods Drive West, St. Paul Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1450 sqft
16 River Woods Drive W Available 10/01/20 Townhouse Available October 1, Open Floor Plan, Loft Area, Gas Fireplace, Attached Garage - Townhome available October 1 in St. Paul Park.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
469 Leeward Trail
469 Leeward Trail, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1091 sqft
469 Leeward Trail Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome- Woodbury Dr/Hudson Rd- Available Aug. 1 - 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome, freshly painted throughout! Spacious living room/dining room combo. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5927 131st Court North
5927 131st Ct N, Hugo, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4046 sqft
New Construction! Stunning 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Hugo! - Wow, Brand New Construction for rent. Attention to detail you love, this home touts a state of the art, two story indoor court tucked behind the 3 car garage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8615 215th st n Forest lake
8615 215th Street North, Forest Lake, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,110
2012 sqft
Rare Forest Lake schools and FL lake view 4 bed property available for lease!!! - Come check out this amazing new rental in Forest lake schools! Has views of the lake, boasts 4 beds, 2 baths! 2 beds upstairs with a big family room that overlooks an
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2456 Cochrane Circle
2456 Cochrane Drive, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1007 sqft
2456 Cochrane Circle Available 09/01/20 Open and bright 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome *Woodbury* - Available Sept, 1st - Open and bright 2 Bed/2 Bath Town Homes in Woodbury MN! GREAT location.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
11373 Neal Ave S
11373 Neal Avenue South, Washington County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1850 sqft
One of a kind home in rural Denmark Township - featured on a 3.8 acre lot. 3 bedrooms, 3 beautiful bathrooms and kitchen, attached two car garage, plus outbuildings for use. Only 12 minutes to St.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1840 Catalina Dr
1840 Catalina Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Beautiful three-level split home on a great lot! Main level hosts updated kitchen and dining room which walks out to the deck off the side of the house. Upstairs is a large living room overlooking the dining room on, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3514 White Pine Way
3514 White Pine Way, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
Immaculate townhome located in the desirable Millbrook neighborhood. Beautiful kitchen with all upgraded stainless appliances. Bright and open main level with hardwood and carpet make this home warm and inviting.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3424 Hazel Trl Unit C
3424 Hazel Trl, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1571 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom town home located in desirable Woodbury neighborhood. Open and spacious main level with hardwood floors, living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with upgraded stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
10755 Sailor Way
10755 Sailor Way, Woodbury, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2316 sqft
2 Story w/everything you'd expect! 4 Br's up inc. Master bath w' whirlpool tub, hwd flrs, ceramic foyer, great rm w/flpc, 6 panel drs, huge kit/ w/raised panel cabinets & pantry. Backs up to large wooded area w/ ponds
Some of the colleges located in the Washington County area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
