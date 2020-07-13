Woodbury Park at City Centre

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving

Convenient to EVERYTHING...HUGE townhomes...Superior service...". Beautiful luxury rental townhomes in the heart of the city. Conveniently located near 494 and 94, 15 minutes away from the Mall of America, 10 minutes from downtown St. Paul, pet friendly PLUS superior customer service.Apartments in Woodbury, MN 55125Apartments in Woodbury, MN 55125 place you in a vibrant, wealthy community with plenty of shopping, employment opportunities and recreational activities. With an estimated population around 63,600 in 2012, Woodbury exemplifies a focus on healthy lifestyles with plenty of parks and numerous health care industry employers among Minnesota communities. Woodbury is an Affluent SuburbWoodbury is located in the eastern section of Minnesota near the Wisconsin border and measures about 36 square miles. In 2010, the average median income for this well-to-do suburb was over $84,000 according to the United States Census. Apartments in Woodbury MN 55125 will allow you to enjoy the superior social services of this thriving community.Just say "Woodbury" in Minnesota, and people will be impressed. You can choose from more than 40 great parks, including Colby, McKusick and Powers. The Ojibway Park Band Shell is the destination for plays, music and dances with a perfect location adjacent to the Woodbury High School.Golfers will appreciate the Prestwick and Eagle Valley golf courses for social and business activities. For the more serious athlete, Woodbury has built the Bielenberg Sports Complex with 18 softball fields, 2 ice rinks and 1 volleyball court. Families can choose from the following activities: go carts, bowling, paddle boats, archery, horseback riding, murder mystery and spa treatments.Woodbury's Reputation for High-Quality Health CareMinnesota has a number of Fortune 500 companies that are leaders in the health care industry, including 3M. Many workers at these companies live in apartments in Woodbury, MN 55125. This has created a wealth of employment opportunities since health care remains a booming industry due to the aging population.Another great feature of Woodbury, Minnesota, is its proximity to the Wisconsin border, permitting commuters to cross the state lines via Interstate 94. Apartments in Woodbury, MN 55125 are very easy to get to with a set of highways forming a square around the city with I-94 in the north, County Rd 19 in the east, County Rd 18 in the south and I-494 in the west. The Saint Paul downtown airport is only 3 miles away.The Tamarack Village Shopping Center has the most popular choices for food, apparel and household appliances. Or, you can go biking in the Tamarack Nature Preserve. In 2012, CNN Money ranked Woodbury as the 11th best place to live in the United States. There is so much to do in this burgeoning, growing and successful community.