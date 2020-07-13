All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like Woodbury Park at City Centre.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Woodbury Park at City Centre

2150 Vining Drive · (612) 279-8371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2150 Vining Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2206C · Avail. now

$1,398

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2199K · Avail. Jul 28

$1,677

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Unit 2145H · Avail. Jul 21

$1,792

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Unit 2078J · Avail. Aug 20

$1,741

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1361 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodbury Park at City Centre.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Convenient to EVERYTHING...HUGE townhomes...Superior service...". Beautiful luxury rental townhomes in the heart of the city. Conveniently located near 494 and 94, 15 minutes away from the Mall of America, 10 minutes from downtown St. Paul, pet friendly PLUS superior customer service.Apartments in Woodbury, MN 55125Apartments in Woodbury, MN 55125 place you in a vibrant, wealthy community with plenty of shopping, employment opportunities and recreational activities. With an estimated population around 63,600 in 2012, Woodbury exemplifies a focus on healthy lifestyles with plenty of parks and numerous health care industry employers among Minnesota communities. Woodbury is an Affluent SuburbWoodbury is located in the eastern section of Minnesota near the Wisconsin border and measures about 36 square miles. In 2010, the average median income for this well-to-do suburb was over $84,000 according to the United States Census. Apartments in Woodbury MN 55125 will allow you to enjoy the superior social services of this thriving community.Just say "Woodbury" in Minnesota, and people will be impressed. You can choose from more than 40 great parks, including Colby, McKusick and Powers. The Ojibway Park Band Shell is the destination for plays, music and dances with a perfect location adjacent to the Woodbury High School.Golfers will appreciate the Prestwick and Eagle Valley golf courses for social and business activities. For the more serious athlete, Woodbury has built the Bielenberg Sports Complex with 18 softball fields, 2 ice rinks and 1 volleyball court. Families can choose from the following activities: go carts, bowling, paddle boats, archery, horseback riding, murder mystery and spa treatments.Woodbury's Reputation for High-Quality Health CareMinnesota has a number of Fortune 500 companies that are leaders in the health care industry, including 3M. Many workers at these companies live in apartments in Woodbury, MN 55125. This has created a wealth of employment opportunities since health care remains a booming industry due to the aging population.Another great feature of Woodbury, Minnesota, is its proximity to the Wisconsin border, permitting commuters to cross the state lines via Interstate 94. Apartments in Woodbury, MN 55125 are very easy to get to with a set of highways forming a square around the city with I-94 in the north, County Rd 19 in the east, County Rd 18 in the south and I-494 in the west. The Saint Paul downtown airport is only 3 miles away.The Tamarack Village Shopping Center has the most popular choices for food, apparel and household appliances. Or, you can go biking in the Tamarack Nature Preserve. In 2012, CNN Money ranked Woodbury as the 11th best place to live in the United States. There is so much to do in this burgeoning, growing and successful community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 refundable; Surety Bond $87.50
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: Breed restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodbury Park at City Centre have any available units?
Woodbury Park at City Centre has 5 units available starting at $1,398 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodbury Park at City Centre have?
Some of Woodbury Park at City Centre's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodbury Park at City Centre currently offering any rent specials?
Woodbury Park at City Centre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodbury Park at City Centre pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodbury Park at City Centre is pet friendly.
Does Woodbury Park at City Centre offer parking?
Yes, Woodbury Park at City Centre offers parking.
Does Woodbury Park at City Centre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodbury Park at City Centre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodbury Park at City Centre have a pool?
Yes, Woodbury Park at City Centre has a pool.
Does Woodbury Park at City Centre have accessible units?
Yes, Woodbury Park at City Centre has accessible units.
Does Woodbury Park at City Centre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodbury Park at City Centre has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodbury Park at City Centre have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodbury Park at City Centre has units with air conditioning.
