10651 Pond Curve

Amenities
FREE RENT THROUGH MARCH 30TH!
Recently updated! New carpet and neutral paint. Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located on a cul-de-sac, in the heart of Woodbury. In close proximity to retail, restaurants and only 10-minutes from downtown St. Paul.
Main floor includes kitchen, dining room, family room and deck. Upper level includes large master bedroom with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom and additional full bathroom. Lower level includes large family room with fireplace (can be used as 3rd sleep area or office), half bath and laundry.
Note: photos are of similar unit in the neighborhood.
Non-smoking property.
Pets welcome with additional $500 deposit ($350 non-refundable).
Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.