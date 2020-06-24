All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10651 Pond Curve

10651 Pond Curv · No Longer Available
Location

10651 Pond Curv, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FREE RENT THROUGH MARCH 30TH!

Recently updated! New carpet and neutral paint. Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located on a cul-de-sac, in the heart of Woodbury. In close proximity to retail, restaurants and only 10-minutes from downtown St. Paul.

Main floor includes kitchen, dining room, family room and deck. Upper level includes large master bedroom with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom and additional full bathroom. Lower level includes large family room with fireplace (can be used as 3rd sleep area or office), half bath and laundry.

Note: photos are of similar unit in the neighborhood.
Non-smoking property.
Pets welcome with additional $500 deposit ($350 non-refundable).
Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10651 Pond Curve have any available units?
10651 Pond Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 10651 Pond Curve have?
Some of 10651 Pond Curve's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10651 Pond Curve currently offering any rent specials?
10651 Pond Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10651 Pond Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 10651 Pond Curve is pet friendly.
Does 10651 Pond Curve offer parking?
Yes, 10651 Pond Curve offers parking.
Does 10651 Pond Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10651 Pond Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10651 Pond Curve have a pool?
No, 10651 Pond Curve does not have a pool.
Does 10651 Pond Curve have accessible units?
No, 10651 Pond Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 10651 Pond Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10651 Pond Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 10651 Pond Curve have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10651 Pond Curve has units with air conditioning.
