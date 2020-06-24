10651 Pond Curve

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FREE RENT THROUGH MARCH 30TH!



Recently updated! New carpet and neutral paint. Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located on a cul-de-sac, in the heart of Woodbury. In close proximity to retail, restaurants and only 10-minutes from downtown St. Paul.



Main floor includes kitchen, dining room, family room and deck. Upper level includes large master bedroom with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom and additional full bathroom. Lower level includes large family room with fireplace (can be used as 3rd sleep area or office), half bath and laundry.



Note: photos are of similar unit in the neighborhood.

Non-smoking property.

Pets welcome with additional $500 deposit ($350 non-refundable).

Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.