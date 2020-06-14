179 Apartments for rent in West St. Paul, MN with garage
1 of 5
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 56
1 of 27
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 43
1 of 8
1 of 20
1 of 29
1 of 34
1 of 26
1 of 29
1 of 8
1 of 2
"Sister, sister, tell me, where are you running? To take some comfort with your family and friends? Tell me why it always feels like I'm running, and why no place feels like home in the end - Don't feel like home. Maybe St. Paul is a place for us, maybe St. Paul I can rest my weary head; maybe St. Paul is a lie I tell myself to help me forget." (- WE The Living, "St. Paul")
This Dakota County, Minnesota town lies not to the west, but to the south of nearby St. Paul. Why? Probably just because it's on the west bank of the Mississippi River - and really, people just like to do things their own way, don't they?
Searching for some solidarity concerning this whole "West" business, the small city is looking into a sister-city relationship with Manitoba's West Saint Paul. There are just under 20,000 residents in the town whose motto is "We're Close to it All!"
Having trouble with Craigslist West St. Paul? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
West St. Paul apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.