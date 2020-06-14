Apartment List
187 Apartments for rent in Roseville, MN with garage

187 Apartments for rent in Roseville, MN with garage

Roseville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Lake Josephine
Lake Josephine
5 Units Available
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,036
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
McCarrons
McCarrons
3 Units Available
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Larpenteur Villa offers a variety of floor plans and styles. Come home to an immaculately kept building within walking distance of McCarron Lake with a children's play area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Capital View
Capital View
19 Units Available
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Sandcastle
Sandcastle
3 Units Available
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1065 sqft
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis.
$
Hamline
$
Hamline
12 Units Available
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
Studio
$945
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
810 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.

South Owasso
South Owasso
1 Unit Available
2730 Dale Street North
2730 Dale Street North, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
326 Available 07/01/20 Welcome to your completely updated home! As you walk into this home you have 2 large double closets for storage, as well as an in-unit 4' x 5' storage room! The living room is large, & opens up to the deck, dining room, &

Central Park
Central Park
1 Unit Available
2442 Aglen Street
2442 Aglen Street, Roseville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2060 sqft
Spacious and inviting Roseville home close to all the action of both cities, abundant retail and restaurants, yet situated on a quiet street with huge private lot.
Results within 1 mile of Roseville
Wabbasso Lake
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1025 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Cardigan
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
$1,355
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Little Canada
Little Canada
11 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,291
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Little Canada
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
North of Maryland
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Falcon Heights
Falcon Heights
14 Units Available
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$948
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1000 sqft
One-bedroom apartments near bus lines and shopping for access to best of the Twin Cities. Carpeting and extra storage make apartments comfortable. Community includes pool, garage and on-site laundry. Cats welcome.
4 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
4 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$930
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
1 Unit Available
Hillside East Apartments
1 Unit Available
Hillside East Apartments
371 Old Highway 8 SW, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
North of Maryland
North of Maryland
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
North of Maryland
North of Maryland
Contact for Availability
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$760
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
Large 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available now! Come home to LaBlanche Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call LaBlanche home! Heat, water and trash are
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1365
1365 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Little Canada
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
The Provinces Apartments
155 Little Canada Rd E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
636 sqft
Near I-35E and downtown St. Paul. Modern property with patio or balcony, 24-hour laundry and dishwashers. Garages available. Master suites with walk-in closets. Outdoor pool with walking trails.

Lauderdale
Lauderdale
1 Unit Available
1696 Pleasant St Apt C
1696 Pleasant Street, Lauderdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
937 sqft
Great location in high Demand! Walk to parks, harmar mall and Roseville on bus line. Update 2bed/2 bath in Lauderdale AREA. Unit has been painted! Enjoy a Very private Balcony surrounded by mature trees.

Western Hills
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
191 Larpenteur Avenue E
191 Larpenteur Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2080 sqft
Excellent Maplewood location! Quick access to highways, shopping and more. Lovely pond views. Three bedrooms and laundry on upper level. 2-Stall Garage. Mowing and plowing is provided.
Results within 5 miles of Roseville
$
St. Anthony West
$
St. Anthony West
7 Units Available
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Roseville, MN

What better place to find a quiet little rental than the city of Roseville, Minnesota? With plenty of shopping and dining options, opportunities for higher learning, and a touch of cultural diversity, this city is a fine choice for any renter. So, have a look at this apartment guide to learn all you need to know in the world of Roseville renting.

Having trouble with Craigslist Roseville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Roseville is a city of firsts. It is home of the first Target, the first Best Buy (formerly known as Sound of Music), the first Barnes & Noble outside NYC, and the first McDonald's and Dairy Queen restaurants in the state of Minnesota. It’s also a city of shopaholics, with the Rosedale Center and the Harmar Mall attracting shoppers throughout the Twin Cities area.

When people aren't shopping and dining, they might as well learn something, which is convenient with the Minneapolis Business College, the National American University, and Bennett Lake Higher Education all nearby. And, if you'd rather get outside than hit the books, then be sure to check out the Guidant John Rose OVAL, a unique outdoor skating area with 110,000 square feet of refrigerated ice for speed skating, hockey, and bandy. In the summer months, the OVAL is also home to an intense skate park.

Apartments for rent can cost as little as $500 to well over a grand each month. And the options are limitless, from low cost apartments to lakeside luxury lofts to quaint suburban townhomes, and all the architectural variations you can dream of. Whether you're a fan of modern or vintage, minimalism or extravagance, practicality, or the highest of the brow living in the highest-rising apartments in town, you’re sure to find exactly what you need right here in Roseville.

Looking for some luxury in your amenities? Well, look no further. Roseville's listings are full of apartment communities with great extras. You can easily find a pad around here with a swimming pool, hot tub, spa, business center, and gym. There are also some less common features, such as fireside lounges, lakefront, and fountains, which can make home feel more like a cozy resort.

Pet friendly apartments are available throughout the city. With apartments and duplexes with cats and dogs allowed, ground level rentals with the convenience of a fenced-in yard, as well as some nearby parks and lakes for the puppies to play at, there are plenty of reasons to bring your pets along.

That's the Roseville life for you. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Roseville, MN

Roseville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

