Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102

8340 Minnetonka Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8340 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Cobblecrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Off-street Parking in Lot.
Laundry: Laundry on site.
Appliances: refrigerator, fireplace, stove, ac, oven/range.
Garden Level
Tenants pay their own electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 have any available units?
8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 have?
Some of 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 is pet friendly.
Does 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 offer parking?
Yes, 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 offers parking.
Does 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 have a pool?
No, 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 does not have a pool.
Does 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 have accessible units?
No, 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8340 Minnetonka Blvd - 102 has units with air conditioning.

