7609 Edgebrook Dr

Amenities
Available August 7th
Beautiful 1.5 story home in desirable St. Louis Park. Main floor has living room with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with Pergo floor, stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops. Two bedrooms on main floor, full bathroom with ceramic tile.
Second floor has huge master suite with a full bath, pergo floor, ceramic tile, a private balcony and a second bedroom.
Outdoor space has large deck. Backyard backs up to green space and South Oak Hill Park. Large detached 2 car garage.
Minutes to Knollwood Mall, Methodist Hospital, Target,10 min. drive to downtown Mpls. Walking trails, playground, bike trail access.
No smoking, no pets, no subsidy housing. Requirements, income 3 x monthly rent, good rental history, no evictions, no criminal. Application fee $40 per adult.
www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com