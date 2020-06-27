7609 Edgebrook Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage internet access

Available August 7th



Beautiful 1.5 story home in desirable St. Louis Park. Main floor has living room with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with Pergo floor, stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops. Two bedrooms on main floor, full bathroom with ceramic tile.



Second floor has huge master suite with a full bath, pergo floor, ceramic tile, a private balcony and a second bedroom.



Outdoor space has large deck. Backyard backs up to green space and South Oak Hill Park. Large detached 2 car garage.



Minutes to Knollwood Mall, Methodist Hospital, Target,10 min. drive to downtown Mpls. Walking trails, playground, bike trail access.



No smoking, no pets, no subsidy housing. Requirements, income 3 x monthly rent, good rental history, no evictions, no criminal. Application fee $40 per adult.

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com