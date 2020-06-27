All apartments in St. Louis Park
7609 Edgebrook Dr

7609 Edgebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7609 Edgebrook Drive, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
South Oak Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Available August 7th

Beautiful 1.5 story home in desirable St. Louis Park. Main floor has living room with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with Pergo floor, stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops. Two bedrooms on main floor, full bathroom with ceramic tile.

Second floor has huge master suite with a full bath, pergo floor, ceramic tile, a private balcony and a second bedroom.

Outdoor space has large deck. Backyard backs up to green space and South Oak Hill Park. Large detached 2 car garage.

Minutes to Knollwood Mall, Methodist Hospital, Target,10 min. drive to downtown Mpls. Walking trails, playground, bike trail access.

No smoking, no pets, no subsidy housing. Requirements, income 3 x monthly rent, good rental history, no evictions, no criminal. Application fee $40 per adult.
www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7609 Edgebrook Dr have any available units?
7609 Edgebrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 7609 Edgebrook Dr have?
Some of 7609 Edgebrook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7609 Edgebrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7609 Edgebrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7609 Edgebrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7609 Edgebrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 7609 Edgebrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7609 Edgebrook Dr offers parking.
Does 7609 Edgebrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7609 Edgebrook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7609 Edgebrook Dr have a pool?
No, 7609 Edgebrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7609 Edgebrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 7609 Edgebrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7609 Edgebrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7609 Edgebrook Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7609 Edgebrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7609 Edgebrook Dr has units with air conditioning.
