Welcome to your cottage in the city. Simple-living at it's finest. Great alternative to an apartment w/a large lot to enjoy. All windows/doors installed 2020. Everything repainted, hardwood floors freshly redone. Washer/Dryer in mudroom. Great walk-in closet. Close to Minnehaha creek, Uptown, Downtown, Parks, shopping, trails and more.