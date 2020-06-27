All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated July 18 2019 at 5:35 PM

5032 W 28th St

5032 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5032 West 28th Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Fern Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Situated in High Demand Fern Hill neighborhood near lakes, parks, uptown/downtown and the WestEnd. Available August 15. Charming home, main floor has living room with built ins, office/sun room, dining area, eat in kitchen, master bedroom with sitting area and bath, hardwood floors. 2nd floor offers 2 bedrooms each with ample closet space as well as a full bath. Basement offers 4th bedroom with ensuite bathroom, full laundry, bonus room and storage. Corner lot, 2 car attached garage with room for bikes and storage. Mature landscaped yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal. (RENT: $2,850) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,850) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (PETS: Dogs on a Case by case basis requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) Owner does not participate in section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 W 28th St have any available units?
5032 W 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
Is 5032 W 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
5032 W 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 W 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5032 W 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 5032 W 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 5032 W 28th St offers parking.
Does 5032 W 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 W 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 W 28th St have a pool?
No, 5032 W 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 5032 W 28th St have accessible units?
No, 5032 W 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 W 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5032 W 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5032 W 28th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5032 W 28th St does not have units with air conditioning.
