5032 W 28th St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Situated in High Demand Fern Hill neighborhood near lakes, parks, uptown/downtown and the WestEnd. Available August 15. Charming home, main floor has living room with built ins, office/sun room, dining area, eat in kitchen, master bedroom with sitting area and bath, hardwood floors. 2nd floor offers 2 bedrooms each with ample closet space as well as a full bath. Basement offers 4th bedroom with ensuite bathroom, full laundry, bonus room and storage. Corner lot, 2 car attached garage with room for bikes and storage. Mature landscaped yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal. (RENT: $2,850) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,850) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (PETS: Dogs on a Case by case basis requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) Owner does not participate in section 8.