Last updated February 7 2020

4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1

4542 Cedar Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

4542 Cedar Lake Road, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Cedarhurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Great two bedroom, one bathroom condo newly updated. The family room has a wood burning fireplace and walk out access to the patio. Vinyl wood floors and white cabinets in the kitchen give it a modern feel. Enjoy the outdoor pool and park in the community. Card operated laundry on site. Assigned parking location as well as an included assigned storage area in the laundry room is included with the condo. Located close to the West End- tons of shops, restaurants and bike trails. Saint Louis Park School District #283.

Lease Terms: $1295 Security Deposit. Tenant pays only electric. No dogs allowed. Other pets may be allowed based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Nicely updated condo w/ community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 have any available units?
4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 have?
Some of 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 offers parking.
Does 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 has a pool.
Does 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1 has units with air conditioning.

