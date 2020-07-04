4542 Cedar Lake Road, #1 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool

Great two bedroom, one bathroom condo newly updated. The family room has a wood burning fireplace and walk out access to the patio. Vinyl wood floors and white cabinets in the kitchen give it a modern feel. Enjoy the outdoor pool and park in the community. Card operated laundry on site. Assigned parking location as well as an included assigned storage area in the laundry room is included with the condo. Located close to the West End- tons of shops, restaurants and bike trails. Saint Louis Park School District #283.



Lease Terms: $1295 Security Deposit. Tenant pays only electric. No dogs allowed. Other pets may be allowed based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Nicely updated condo w/ community pool.