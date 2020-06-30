All apartments in St. Louis Park
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:45 PM

4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1

4530 Park Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4530 Park Commons Drive, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Wolfe Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
sauna
Great location! New hard wood floor, new paint.
Heat, Water, Garbage, Pool, Sauna, and Parking included in rent
Assigned parking space, storage unit.
No dogs are allowed, no smoking. Credit score no less than 650, monthly income at least 2.5 times of monthly rent. No eviction history.
Please call 619 962 1665
Great location! New hard wood floor, new paint.
Rent include Heating, Sanitation, Snow Removal, Lawn Care, Outside Maintenance, Hazard Insurance, Water/Sewer, Building Exterior, Security System.
No dogs are allowed. Credit score no less than 650, monthly income at least 2.5 times of monthly rent.
No eviction history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 have any available units?
4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 have?
Some of 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 offers parking.
Does 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 has a pool.
Does 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4530 Park Commons Drive #212 - 1 has units with air conditioning.

