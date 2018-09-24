All apartments in St. Louis Park
4525 Park Commons Drive

Location

4525 Park Commons Drive, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Wolfe Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Come see sun-filled corner The Lofts at Excelsior Condo 2BR, 1.5BA condo with windows on three sides of the unit and 2 indoor heated parking stalls included in rent! Unit features include granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, ceiling fans, 9’ ceilings, custom closet organizers master closet, black-out roller shades in the master bedroom, and terrific western views. Excelsior & Grand amenities include: 24 hr. professional management, secure access, free guest parking, exercise room, community room, and access to additional larger exercise room and outdoor pool/patio. This building features a Trader Joe’s on the 1st floor, and is within walking distance of shopping, entertainment and restaurants, with quick access to Hwy 100. Included with rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, 1 storage unit, water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Park Commons Drive have any available units?
4525 Park Commons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 4525 Park Commons Drive have?
Some of 4525 Park Commons Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Park Commons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Park Commons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Park Commons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4525 Park Commons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 4525 Park Commons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Park Commons Drive offers parking.
Does 4525 Park Commons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Park Commons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Park Commons Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4525 Park Commons Drive has a pool.
Does 4525 Park Commons Drive have accessible units?
No, 4525 Park Commons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Park Commons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 Park Commons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4525 Park Commons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4525 Park Commons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
