4525 Park Commons Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking

Come see sun-filled corner The Lofts at Excelsior Condo 2BR, 1.5BA condo with windows on three sides of the unit and 2 indoor heated parking stalls included in rent! Unit features include granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, ceiling fans, 9’ ceilings, custom closet organizers master closet, black-out roller shades in the master bedroom, and terrific western views. Excelsior & Grand amenities include: 24 hr. professional management, secure access, free guest parking, exercise room, community room, and access to additional larger exercise room and outdoor pool/patio. This building features a Trader Joe’s on the 1st floor, and is within walking distance of shopping, entertainment and restaurants, with quick access to Hwy 100. Included with rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, 1 storage unit, water/sewer/trash.