4129 Utica Avenue S

Amenities
Tasteful finishes and move-in ready for this Browndale gem! 2 bed 2 bath SF in prime location close to
lakes, excelsior and grand and West End. Kitchen with maple cabinets and granite, and updated baths.
Large lower level family room with gas fireplace. Fabulous outdoor environment with deck and private
yard for entertaining. Privacy fence, new paint throughout and new crown molding! No Pets, subject to tenant background check. Tenant responsible for all utilities, snow removal & lawn care.