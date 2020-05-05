All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 4129 Utica Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
4129 Utica Avenue S
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:58 AM

4129 Utica Avenue S

4129 Utica Avenue South · (952) 848-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4129 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Browndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tasteful finishes and move-in ready for this Browndale gem! 2 bed 2 bath SF in prime location close to
lakes, excelsior and grand and West End. Kitchen with maple cabinets and granite, and updated baths.
Large lower level family room with gas fireplace. Fabulous outdoor environment with deck and private
yard for entertaining. Privacy fence, new paint throughout and new crown molding! No Pets, subject to tenant background check. Tenant responsible for all utilities, snow removal & lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Utica Avenue S have any available units?
4129 Utica Avenue S has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4129 Utica Avenue S have?
Some of 4129 Utica Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 Utica Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Utica Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Utica Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 4129 Utica Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 4129 Utica Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4129 Utica Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 4129 Utica Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4129 Utica Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Utica Avenue S have a pool?
No, 4129 Utica Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 4129 Utica Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4129 Utica Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Utica Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4129 Utica Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 4129 Utica Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4129 Utica Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4129 Utica Avenue S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Lou Park Apartments
1351 Hampshire Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity