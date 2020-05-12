395 Shelard Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning fireplace media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 internet access media room

Available December 2019, this St. Louis Park location is close to theaters, dining, Ridgedale Mall and the 394/169 intersection. Features include stainless steel appliances and contemporary washer/dryer and bathroom make this a very comfortable living arrangement! This is a ground-floor unit with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric and cable/internet/phone. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!