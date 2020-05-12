All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 395 Shelard Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
395 Shelard Parkway
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:02 PM

395 Shelard Parkway

395 Shelard Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

395 Shelard Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Shelard Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
media room
Available December 2019, this St. Louis Park location is close to theaters, dining, Ridgedale Mall and the 394/169 intersection. Features include stainless steel appliances and contemporary washer/dryer and bathroom make this a very comfortable living arrangement! This is a ground-floor unit with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric and cable/internet/phone. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Shelard Parkway have any available units?
395 Shelard Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 395 Shelard Parkway have?
Some of 395 Shelard Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Shelard Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
395 Shelard Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Shelard Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 395 Shelard Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 395 Shelard Parkway offer parking?
No, 395 Shelard Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 395 Shelard Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 395 Shelard Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Shelard Parkway have a pool?
No, 395 Shelard Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 395 Shelard Parkway have accessible units?
No, 395 Shelard Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Shelard Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Shelard Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 395 Shelard Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 395 Shelard Parkway has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gables at Park Pointe
1361 Hampshire Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Lynn Plaza
3624 Lynn Ave
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Park Point
4300 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Westwood Chateau
2242 Nevada Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities