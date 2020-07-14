Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: All pets must be pre-approved with a veterinarian statement of good health, which includes your pet's immunization record. Check with the leasing office regarding which pet deposits, pet fees, and weight limits may be required.
Dogs
fee: $500 per home.
rent: $50/month per home.
Cats
fee: $300 per home.
rent: $30/month per home.
Parking Details: Underground Garage: $75/month, Open Lot: Included in lease, Reserved Surface Lot: $50/month.
Storage Details: Half unit: $25/month, Full unit: $50/month