Verge.
St. Louis Park, MN
Verge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

Verge

3601 Park Center Blvd · (952) 260-9469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3601 Park Center Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Wolfe Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 921 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 620 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 516 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 614 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 415 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Verge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
concierge
conference room
dog grooming area
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
Verge Apartments are located at that perfect intersection of neighborhood, amenities, community and value.
If you’re looking for St Louis Park apartments then look no further and contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: All pets must be pre-approved with a veterinarian statement of good health, which includes your pet's immunization record. Check with the leasing office regarding which pet deposits, pet fees, and weight limits may be required.
Dogs
fee: $500 per home.
rent: $50/month per home.
Cats
fee: $300 per home.
rent: $30/month per home.
Parking Details: Underground Garage: $75/month, Open Lot: Included in lease, Reserved Surface Lot: $50/month.
Storage Details: Half unit: $25/month, Full unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Verge have any available units?
Verge has 13 units available starting at $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Verge have?
Some of Verge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Verge currently offering any rent specials?
Verge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Verge pet-friendly?
Yes, Verge is pet friendly.
Does Verge offer parking?
Yes, Verge offers parking.
Does Verge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Verge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Verge have a pool?
No, Verge does not have a pool.
Does Verge have accessible units?
No, Verge does not have accessible units.
Does Verge have units with dishwashers?
No, Verge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Verge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Verge has units with air conditioning.

