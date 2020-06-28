All apartments in St. Louis Park
2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2
Last updated September 17 2019 at 5:18 PM

2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2

2915 Glenhurst Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2915 Glenhurst Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Fern Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/975521?source=marketing

Amazing upper level apartment in a tudor style home in St Louis Park available now. A wonderful perennial garden welcomes you to this enchanting home. It has been completely remodeled and boasts hardwood floors and original woodwork. There are built in hutches in the formal dining room and an awesome deck off of the master bedroom.

** Fireplace is for decorative use only.
** Pets OK with owner approval
** Water & Garbage Included

DISCLAIMER:

We appreciate your interest in this rental property! Please note, there is a high volume of interest on our rental properties. The best way to schedule a showing is online. Several showings are done open house style, with multiple interested parties. This minimizes the inconvenience to our current tenants, whose time we want to remain respectful of. If after viewing the property you feel this is the perfect fit for you, please apply after verifying you meet all of our application qualifications.
Located only one-half block away from Lake Street and walking distance to Bde Maka Ska and Calhoun Parkway you will have access to biking and hiking, shopping, fine dining and many other activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 have any available units?
2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 have?
Some of 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 offer parking?
No, 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 have a pool?
No, 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2 has units with air conditioning.
