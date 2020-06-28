2915 Glenhurst Ave - 2

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/975521?source=marketing



Amazing upper level apartment in a tudor style home in St Louis Park available now. A wonderful perennial garden welcomes you to this enchanting home. It has been completely remodeled and boasts hardwood floors and original woodwork. There are built in hutches in the formal dining room and an awesome deck off of the master bedroom.



** Fireplace is for decorative use only.

** Pets OK with owner approval

** Water & Garbage Included



DISCLAIMER:



We appreciate your interest in this rental property! Please note, there is a high volume of interest on our rental properties. The best way to schedule a showing is online. Several showings are done open house style, with multiple interested parties. This minimizes the inconvenience to our current tenants, whose time we want to remain respectful of. If after viewing the property you feel this is the perfect fit for you, please apply after verifying you meet all of our application qualifications.

Located only one-half block away from Lake Street and walking distance to Bde Maka Ska and Calhoun Parkway you will have access to biking and hiking, shopping, fine dining and many other activities.