Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nicely updated four bedroom home located in a great area of Saint Louis Park. Two bedrooms on the upper level and two bedrooms on the main level, large main level living area. Updates include kitchen, bath, appliances and more. Large finished lower level family room with laundry and lots of storage. Large two car detached garage. Second bath in lower level is a 1/4 bath (toilet). This home is available June 1st so call with any questions or to set up a tour.