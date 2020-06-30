All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:45 PM

2805 Louisiana Avenue South

2805 Louisiana Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Louisiana Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Bronx Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
Special Offer! Get 1 month free with a 15 month lease. Recently renovated from top to bottom this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is sure to impress. New kitchen with granite countertops, white shaker-style soft-close cabinets and stainless appliances. Hard to find family room on the main level. Hardwood floors on main level. Entire home has been recently painted. Spacious 2 car garage in alley for easy off street parking. Close to all that St. Louis Park has to offer!

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/2805LouisianaViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Louisiana Avenue South have any available units?
2805 Louisiana Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2805 Louisiana Avenue South have?
Some of 2805 Louisiana Avenue South's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Louisiana Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Louisiana Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Louisiana Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Louisiana Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Louisiana Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Louisiana Avenue South offers parking.
Does 2805 Louisiana Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Louisiana Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Louisiana Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2805 Louisiana Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Louisiana Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2805 Louisiana Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Louisiana Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Louisiana Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 Louisiana Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 Louisiana Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

