2805 Louisiana Avenue South

Special Offer! Get 1 month free with a 15 month lease. Recently renovated from top to bottom this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is sure to impress. New kitchen with granite countertops, white shaker-style soft-close cabinets and stainless appliances. Hard to find family room on the main level. Hardwood floors on main level. Entire home has been recently painted. Spacious 2 car garage in alley for easy off street parking. Close to all that St. Louis Park has to offer!
Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/2805LouisianaViewing2020
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.