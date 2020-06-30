2805 Louisiana Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage key fob access

Special Offer! Get 1 month free with a 15 month lease. Recently renovated from top to bottom this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is sure to impress. New kitchen with granite countertops, white shaker-style soft-close cabinets and stainless appliances. Hard to find family room on the main level. Hardwood floors on main level. Entire home has been recently painted. Spacious 2 car garage in alley for easy off street parking. Close to all that St. Louis Park has to offer!



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/2805LouisianaViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.