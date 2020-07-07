2524 S.hwy 100

Amenities

24hr maintenance parking pool courtyard extra storage

Youll find the recreational setting is complemented by our helpful staff. Lease a lifestyle at Courtyard Apartments. You will enjoy a great apartment at an affordable price and have resort style recreation in your own backyard. Our amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, outdoor heated pool, extra storage, central laundry, well lit off street parking as well as other resident services to enhance your living experience.



Courtyard has spacious one and two bedrooms available. Call or e-mail our office for more information. We look forward to welcoming you home. Courtyard is professionally managed by the Courtyard Community Office. We take pride in offering residents the GOLD-Standard in apartment living. Our staff is ready help you with everything you need to make Courtyard your next home.