Last updated February 17 2020 at 9:46 AM

2524 S.hwy 100

2524 Beltline Expressway · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Beltline Expressway, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Birchwood

Amenities

24hr maintenance
parking
pool
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
Youll find the recreational setting is complemented by our helpful staff. Lease a lifestyle at Courtyard Apartments. You will enjoy a great apartment at an affordable price and have resort style recreation in your own backyard. Our amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, outdoor heated pool, extra storage, central laundry, well lit off street parking as well as other resident services to enhance your living experience.

Courtyard has spacious one and two bedrooms available. Call or e-mail our office for more information. We look forward to welcoming you home. Courtyard is professionally managed by the Courtyard Community Office. We take pride in offering residents the GOLD-Standard in apartment living. Our staff is ready help you with everything you need to make Courtyard your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 S.hwy 100 have any available units?
2524 S.hwy 100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2524 S.hwy 100 have?
Some of 2524 S.hwy 100's amenities include 24hr maintenance, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 S.hwy 100 currently offering any rent specials?
2524 S.hwy 100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 S.hwy 100 pet-friendly?
No, 2524 S.hwy 100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 2524 S.hwy 100 offer parking?
Yes, 2524 S.hwy 100 offers parking.
Does 2524 S.hwy 100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 S.hwy 100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 S.hwy 100 have a pool?
Yes, 2524 S.hwy 100 has a pool.
Does 2524 S.hwy 100 have accessible units?
No, 2524 S.hwy 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 S.hwy 100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 S.hwy 100 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 S.hwy 100 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2524 S.hwy 100 does not have units with air conditioning.

