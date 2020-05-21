All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:38 PM

2521 Oregon Avenue South

2521 Oregon Avenue South · (612) 428-3198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2521 Oregon Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Willow Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1327 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

Fully renovated one story living in the heart of St. Louis Park. Recent renovation includes new kitchen with soft close cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Main level features refinished hardwood floors, new windows, three bedrooms and tons of natural light. Lower level offers a fourth bedroom and spacious family room. Fenced in backyard. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/2521OregonViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Oregon Avenue South have any available units?
2521 Oregon Avenue South has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2521 Oregon Avenue South have?
Some of 2521 Oregon Avenue South's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Oregon Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Oregon Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Oregon Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 Oregon Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2521 Oregon Avenue South offer parking?
No, 2521 Oregon Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 2521 Oregon Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Oregon Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Oregon Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2521 Oregon Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Oregon Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2521 Oregon Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Oregon Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 Oregon Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2521 Oregon Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2521 Oregon Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
