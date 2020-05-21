2521 Oregon Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!



Fully renovated one story living in the heart of St. Louis Park. Recent renovation includes new kitchen with soft close cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Main level features refinished hardwood floors, new windows, three bedrooms and tons of natural light. Lower level offers a fourth bedroom and spacious family room. Fenced in backyard. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/2521OregonViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.