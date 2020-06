Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Very nice home in St. Louis Park - Very nice home in St. Louis Park. Open kitchen, all appliances, 2 fireplaces, 3 bedrooms on one level. Livable lower level with full bath and bonus rooms. Beautiful neighborhood near Westwood Hills Nature center, Minneapolis Golf Course. Updated kitchen with hardwood floors, skylight. Close to schools, parks, shopping and easy access to highways. **Agents to verify measurements that are approximate.**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3830457)