2008 Kentucky Ave S

Charming 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom three level single family home in highly regarded neighborhood in St. Louis Park, block away from Northside park. This home features hardwood floors, ample storage closets in unit, shower/tub, spacious kitchen with dinette area, oven, microwave & stainless steel refrigerator/freezer and walk out deck overlooking the beautifully manicured fire pit lower back yard patio, Also features built in accent coves in the spacious living room, Washer & dryer, and walk out patio deck from the end level. There is an attached 1 car garage with opener, as well as driveway and street parking for guests steps from the front entrance. No pets allowed. Back garage is not for use.



PETS - Cats & dogs are allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month or a $250 pet rent lump sum per year. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Don't miss!!



No Smoking allowed in home.



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890