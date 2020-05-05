All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 2008 Kentucky Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
2008 Kentucky Ave S
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:44 AM

2008 Kentucky Ave S

2008 Kentucky Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Eliot
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2008 Kentucky Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Eliot

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
garage
Charming 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom three level single family home in highly regarded neighborhood in St. Louis Park, block away from Northside park. This home features hardwood floors, ample storage closets in unit, shower/tub, spacious kitchen with dinette area, oven, microwave & stainless steel refrigerator/freezer and walk out deck overlooking the beautifully manicured fire pit lower back yard patio, Also features built in accent coves in the spacious living room, Washer & dryer, and walk out patio deck from the end level. There is an attached 1 car garage with opener, as well as driveway and street parking for guests steps from the front entrance. No pets allowed. Back garage is not for use.

PETS - Cats & dogs are allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month or a $250 pet rent lump sum per year. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss!!

No Smoking allowed in home.

This home does not participate in the
Section 8 Program.
RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Kentucky Ave S have any available units?
2008 Kentucky Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2008 Kentucky Ave S have?
Some of 2008 Kentucky Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Kentucky Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Kentucky Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Kentucky Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2008 Kentucky Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 2008 Kentucky Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Kentucky Ave S offers parking.
Does 2008 Kentucky Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 Kentucky Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Kentucky Ave S have a pool?
No, 2008 Kentucky Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Kentucky Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2008 Kentucky Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Kentucky Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 Kentucky Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 Kentucky Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2008 Kentucky Ave S has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities