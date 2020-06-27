7872 Old Carriage Court - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Row style townhouse in a great location with lots of space, gas fireplace, 2 car attached garage . Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath with shower and tub. Available July 15th.



Walking distance to restaurants, Aldi, Caribou Coffee and other great amenities. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, cable and internet. $1,750/month rent includes trash, recycling, lawn care, and snow removal. Please submit any questions or to arrange a showing through email or by phone.



Rent $1750. Security deposit $2000. 1 year lease term minimum. $35 application fee per adult (includes credit check and detailed background report).



Section 8 not accepted



No calls - respond to the ad by email only