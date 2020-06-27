All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
7872 Old Carriage Court - 1
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:08 PM

7872 Old Carriage Court - 1

7872 Old Carriage Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7872 Old Carriage Court, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Row style townhouse in a great location with lots of space, gas fireplace, 2 car attached garage . Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath with shower and tub. Available July 15th.

Walking distance to restaurants, Aldi, Caribou Coffee and other great amenities. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, cable and internet. $1,750/month rent includes trash, recycling, lawn care, and snow removal. Please submit any questions or to arrange a showing through email or by phone.

Rent $1750. Security deposit $2000. 1 year lease term minimum. $35 application fee per adult (includes credit check and detailed background report).

Section 8 not accepted

No calls - respond to the ad by email only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 have any available units?
7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 have?
Some of 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7872 Old Carriage Court - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University