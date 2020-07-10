520 5th Avenue W

Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Available Dec 10th! Situated in a nice neighborhood with mature trees. This home offers 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, original hardwood floors, laundry, office/den lower level, and large backyard. Conveniently located within walking distance to downtown Shakopee, Restaurants, and Holmes Park. Easy access to 169 and 101. One car garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No pets allowed. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent:$1495) (Security Deposit: $1495) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) Book all showings online: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery