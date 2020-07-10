All apartments in Shakopee
Last updated December 24 2019 at 5:51 PM

520 5th Avenue W

520 5th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

520 5th Avenue West, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available Dec 10th! Situated in a nice neighborhood with mature trees. This home offers 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, original hardwood floors, laundry, office/den lower level, and large backyard. Conveniently located within walking distance to downtown Shakopee, Restaurants, and Holmes Park. Easy access to 169 and 101. One car garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No pets allowed. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent:$1495) (Security Deposit: $1495) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) Book all showings online: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 5th Avenue W have any available units?
520 5th Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
Is 520 5th Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
520 5th Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 5th Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 520 5th Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 520 5th Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 520 5th Avenue W offers parking.
Does 520 5th Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 5th Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 5th Avenue W have a pool?
No, 520 5th Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 520 5th Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 520 5th Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 520 5th Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 5th Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 5th Avenue W have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 5th Avenue W does not have units with air conditioning.

