Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

You will love living in this beautiful 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Shakopee home. This home has everything: open floor plan, 2 story high vaulted ceilings, large kitchen with Cherry Raised Cabinets, granite counter tops, finished lower level. Large master suite with walk in closets, huge double vanity, and whirlpool bathtub. Relax outside on the front porch or back patio and enjoy the beautiful landscaping.