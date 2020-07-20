Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

314 Shawnee Trail Available 06/01/19 314 Shawnee Trail, Shakopee, MN - 3 Bedroom Townhome with Loft, great in Town Shakopee location, 1/2 Block to Walking & Bike Trails, blocks from Amazon & Industrial Center, 3 Level just under 1500 SF, Vaulted Ceilings Main floor, 2 Beds up, 1 Down. Modern Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Bar. Nice LR and LL office or den. In unit Laundry no smoking or vaping. 1.5 Car Garage with off street parking. Convenient in-town living!!!

Pet rent for Cats or small Dogs.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Garbage & Basic Comcast Cable Pkg included in rent.

Showings by scheduled appointment. This unit may be available at an earlier date.

Application fee $45/ adult

Rent $1550- Deposit $1550

Section 8 is not accepted for this unit.



*Please fill out the contact information if you are inquiring about this property.



(RLNE3263416)