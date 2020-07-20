All apartments in Shakopee
314 Shawnee Trail
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

314 Shawnee Trail

314 Shawnee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

314 Shawnee Trail, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
314 Shawnee Trail Available 06/01/19 314 Shawnee Trail, Shakopee, MN - 3 Bedroom Townhome with Loft, great in Town Shakopee location, 1/2 Block to Walking & Bike Trails, blocks from Amazon & Industrial Center, 3 Level just under 1500 SF, Vaulted Ceilings Main floor, 2 Beds up, 1 Down. Modern Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Bar. Nice LR and LL office or den. In unit Laundry no smoking or vaping. 1.5 Car Garage with off street parking. Convenient in-town living!!!
Pet rent for Cats or small Dogs.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Garbage & Basic Comcast Cable Pkg included in rent.
Showings by scheduled appointment. This unit may be available at an earlier date.
Application fee $45/ adult
Rent $1550- Deposit $1550
Section 8 is not accepted for this unit.

(RLNE3263416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Shawnee Trail have any available units?
314 Shawnee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 314 Shawnee Trail have?
Some of 314 Shawnee Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Shawnee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
314 Shawnee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Shawnee Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Shawnee Trail is pet friendly.
Does 314 Shawnee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 314 Shawnee Trail offers parking.
Does 314 Shawnee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Shawnee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Shawnee Trail have a pool?
No, 314 Shawnee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 314 Shawnee Trail have accessible units?
No, 314 Shawnee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Shawnee Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Shawnee Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Shawnee Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Shawnee Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
