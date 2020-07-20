Amenities
314 Shawnee Trail Available 06/01/19 314 Shawnee Trail, Shakopee, MN - 3 Bedroom Townhome with Loft, great in Town Shakopee location, 1/2 Block to Walking & Bike Trails, blocks from Amazon & Industrial Center, 3 Level just under 1500 SF, Vaulted Ceilings Main floor, 2 Beds up, 1 Down. Modern Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Bar. Nice LR and LL office or den. In unit Laundry no smoking or vaping. 1.5 Car Garage with off street parking. Convenient in-town living!!!
Pet rent for Cats or small Dogs.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Garbage & Basic Comcast Cable Pkg included in rent.
Showings by scheduled appointment. This unit may be available at an earlier date.
Application fee $45/ adult
Rent $1550- Deposit $1550
Section 8 is not accepted for this unit.
(RLNE3263416)