2968 Philipp Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Modern townhome with loft - Property Id: 27284



Colorful, modern townhome in Shakopee with all the amenities! Open layout with vaulted ceilings on the main level boasts lots of natural lighting while a loft on the second level provides unique flexibility. Two bedrooms and 1.5 baths; master bedroom features double doors, walk in closet and a separate entrance to the master bath. Master bath includes separate shower and jetted bathtub, as well as two sinks. Second level laundry and utilities, including a Kinetico water softener and front-load washer and dryer. Main level kitchen has walk in pantry to maximize storage space. Attached double garage includes custom built in shelves. This property is the middle unit, which means the garage is protected on both sides for winter warmth. Snow removal, lawn service and garbage pick-up included.



New tenant just backed out. Ready for quick move-in! Please apply to be considered.



Association Fees Paid by Renter:

$200 new renter filing fee due at move in

$100 annual rental fee due every January

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/27284

Property Id 27284



(RLNE5675085)