Shakopee, MN
2968 Philipp Ave
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

2968 Philipp Ave

2968 Philipp Avenue · (952) 567-9601
Location

2968 Philipp Avenue, Shakopee, MN 55379

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern townhome with loft - Property Id: 27284

Colorful, modern townhome in Shakopee with all the amenities! Open layout with vaulted ceilings on the main level boasts lots of natural lighting while a loft on the second level provides unique flexibility. Two bedrooms and 1.5 baths; master bedroom features double doors, walk in closet and a separate entrance to the master bath. Master bath includes separate shower and jetted bathtub, as well as two sinks. Second level laundry and utilities, including a Kinetico water softener and front-load washer and dryer. Main level kitchen has walk in pantry to maximize storage space. Attached double garage includes custom built in shelves. This property is the middle unit, which means the garage is protected on both sides for winter warmth. Snow removal, lawn service and garbage pick-up included.

New tenant just backed out. Ready for quick move-in! Please apply to be considered.

Association Fees Paid by Renter:
$200 new renter filing fee due at move in
$100 annual rental fee due every January
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/27284
Property Id 27284

(RLNE5675085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2968 Philipp Ave have any available units?
2968 Philipp Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2968 Philipp Ave have?
Some of 2968 Philipp Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2968 Philipp Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2968 Philipp Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2968 Philipp Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2968 Philipp Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 2968 Philipp Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2968 Philipp Ave does offer parking.
Does 2968 Philipp Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2968 Philipp Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2968 Philipp Ave have a pool?
No, 2968 Philipp Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2968 Philipp Ave have accessible units?
No, 2968 Philipp Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2968 Philipp Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2968 Philipp Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2968 Philipp Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2968 Philipp Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
