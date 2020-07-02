Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 alarm system parking garage tennis court

2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home In Shakopee-AVAILABLE MAY 1st!!! - Another beautiful rental home from Sammi and the Dreamteam at National Realty Guild!



Enjoy coming home to this 4 bedroom/2 bathroom/2 car garage Shakopee home with an open floor plan! There is a 2-car garage with a window and an asphalt driveway for parking. There is even a children's play area!



The upper living area boasts an abundance of natural light and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, an eat-in kitchen area/island, and a window above the sink. There is a separate dining area with access to a back-side porch with wildlife and water views. Recessed lighting throughout gives a feeling of spaciousness to this home. The master bedroom has a walk-in-closet and is attached to a bathroom.



The lower level boasts a living area with a walk-out and a remote-controlled gas fireplace! The windows in this area allow an abundance of natural light to come through. This level also has recessed lighting to add to the feeling of spaciousness this home offers.There is a light dimming system for the lower-level rooms. There are two, smaller bedrooms on the lower level. The bathroom has a walk-in shower and a vanity with a granite countertop.



There are multi-media outlets throughout , and a washer and dryer in the home. There is a water filter and water softener system, and a humidifier system.



Located minutes from Hwy 169 & Hwy 13. Next to parks and walking trails. Close to Canterbury Park, Mystic Lake Casino, Shakopee Soccer Complex, and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.



Tenants are responsible for: electricity, heat, gas, and water/sewer.

Landlord is responsible for: lawn care, snow removal, and garbage.



This is a pet-friendly property, with pet deposit and/or extra monthly fee applicable. Breed restrictions will may apply.



Call or text Sammi at 651-208-3468, or email sammi@mndreamteam.com for more information or a showing.



*****THIS UNIT HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED FOR SECTION 8.*****



-Preferred credit score of 600+

--If you do not know your credit, you can check it at

www.credit.com/free-credit-score.

-No recent evictions (< 3 years old)

-No recent misdemeanors (< 3 years old)

-No violent crimes

-Monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount.



(RLNE5680288)