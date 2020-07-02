All apartments in Shakopee
2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379

2827 18th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2827 18th Avenue East, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
alarm system
parking
garage
tennis court
2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home In Shakopee-AVAILABLE MAY 1st!!! - Another beautiful rental home from Sammi and the Dreamteam at National Realty Guild!

Enjoy coming home to this 4 bedroom/2 bathroom/2 car garage Shakopee home with an open floor plan! There is a 2-car garage with a window and an asphalt driveway for parking. There is even a children's play area!

The upper living area boasts an abundance of natural light and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, an eat-in kitchen area/island, and a window above the sink. There is a separate dining area with access to a back-side porch with wildlife and water views. Recessed lighting throughout gives a feeling of spaciousness to this home. The master bedroom has a walk-in-closet and is attached to a bathroom.

The lower level boasts a living area with a walk-out and a remote-controlled gas fireplace! The windows in this area allow an abundance of natural light to come through. This level also has recessed lighting to add to the feeling of spaciousness this home offers.There is a light dimming system for the lower-level rooms. There are two, smaller bedrooms on the lower level. The bathroom has a walk-in shower and a vanity with a granite countertop.

There are multi-media outlets throughout , and a washer and dryer in the home. There is a water filter and water softener system, and a humidifier system.

Located minutes from Hwy 169 & Hwy 13. Next to parks and walking trails. Close to Canterbury Park, Mystic Lake Casino, Shakopee Soccer Complex, and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.

Tenants are responsible for: electricity, heat, gas, and water/sewer.
Landlord is responsible for: lawn care, snow removal, and garbage.

This is a pet-friendly property, with pet deposit and/or extra monthly fee applicable. Breed restrictions will may apply.

Call or text Sammi at 651-208-3468, or email sammi@mndreamteam.com for more information or a showing.

*****THIS UNIT HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED FOR SECTION 8.*****

-Preferred credit score of 600+
--If you do not know your credit, you can check it at
www.credit.com/free-credit-score.
-No recent evictions (< 3 years old)
-No recent misdemeanors (< 3 years old)
-No violent crimes
-Monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount.

(RLNE5680288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 have any available units?
2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 have?
Some of 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 currently offering any rent specials?
2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 is pet friendly.
Does 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 offer parking?
Yes, 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 offers parking.
Does 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 have a pool?
No, 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 does not have a pool.
Does 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 have accessible units?
No, 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2827 18th Ave East Shakopee, MN 55379 has units with air conditioning.

