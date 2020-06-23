Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1932 Downing Ave Available 02/01/20 Great location near Shakopee Target! 3Bd*2Bth Townhouse- Available Feb 1 - MAIN LEVEL- Open layout with spacious living room, kitchen with newer stove and microwave, and dining area with access to a large deck. Two nice size bedrooms and full bath also on this level. LOWER LEVEL- Large room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom, living room, or office area. Two closets, an additional full bath, and laundry also on this level. Walk out to large back yard.



Two car garage with lots of shelving for storage. Great location- close to Target, shops, and restaurants. Easy access to freeway. Trash, Lawn Care, and Snow Removal included. Small pets allowed upon approval. MUST SEE! Available February 1, 2020.



(RLNE4584355)