Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

187 Bluestem Ave

187 Bluestem Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

187 Bluestem Avenue, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home in Shakopee Available 1/1!! - Beautiful family home in a great neighborhood! Completely remodeled gourmet kitchen & all new appliances & new carpet throughout. Vaulted ceiling offers an open layout, huge new deck great for outdoor entertaining, an incredible master bedroom with a walk thru bath & plenty closet space. A Must See!!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal.

-RENT: $2,100
-SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,100
-PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit

(RLNE5362034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Bluestem Ave have any available units?
187 Bluestem Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 187 Bluestem Ave have?
Some of 187 Bluestem Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Bluestem Ave currently offering any rent specials?
187 Bluestem Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Bluestem Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 187 Bluestem Ave is pet friendly.
Does 187 Bluestem Ave offer parking?
No, 187 Bluestem Ave does not offer parking.
Does 187 Bluestem Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Bluestem Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Bluestem Ave have a pool?
No, 187 Bluestem Ave does not have a pool.
Does 187 Bluestem Ave have accessible units?
No, 187 Bluestem Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Bluestem Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 Bluestem Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Bluestem Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Bluestem Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

