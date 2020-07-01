187 Bluestem Ave

Amenities
Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home in Shakopee Available 1/1!! - Beautiful family home in a great neighborhood! Completely remodeled gourmet kitchen & all new appliances & new carpet throughout. Vaulted ceiling offers an open layout, huge new deck great for outdoor entertaining, an incredible master bedroom with a walk thru bath & plenty closet space. A Must See!!
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal.
-RENT: $2,100
-SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,100
-PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit
(RLNE5362034)