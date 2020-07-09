All apartments in Shakopee
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:24 AM

1813 Penstemon Ln

1813 Penstemon Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Penstemon Ln, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Shakopee. Brand New Flooring in Main and Second level will be laid in June 1st week. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, yard, Finished basement, vaulted ceilings, and 9' foot ceilings in first floor and basements. No Utilities included. It is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st, 2020. $2,695/month rent. $2,695 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Skanda & Associates LLC at 952-594-4428 to learn more. More pictures will be provided upon request. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Penstemon Ln have any available units?
1813 Penstemon Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1813 Penstemon Ln have?
Some of 1813 Penstemon Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Penstemon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Penstemon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Penstemon Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 Penstemon Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1813 Penstemon Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Penstemon Ln offers parking.
Does 1813 Penstemon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1813 Penstemon Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Penstemon Ln have a pool?
No, 1813 Penstemon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Penstemon Ln have accessible units?
No, 1813 Penstemon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Penstemon Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Penstemon Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 Penstemon Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1813 Penstemon Ln has units with air conditioning.

