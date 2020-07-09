1813 Penstemon Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Shakopee. Brand New Flooring in Main and Second level will be laid in June 1st week. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, yard, Finished basement, vaulted ceilings, and 9' foot ceilings in first floor and basements. No Utilities included. It is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st, 2020. $2,695/month rent. $2,695 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Skanda & Associates LLC at 952-594-4428 to learn more. More pictures will be provided upon request. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.