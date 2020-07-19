1768 Fescue Court

Amenities

This 4 Bedroom Home Has 2-1/2 Baths, Hardwood Floors, Stone Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Loft, 4 Bedrooms on One Level, Main Floor Laundry, Formal Living Room, Main Floor Family Room w/Fireplace, Deck, 2 Car Attached Garage, Plus Approx 950 Additional Unfinished Square Feet for Storage/Rec Room/Man Cave/She Shed. Trash removal and use of outdoor pool, playground, basketball court, tennis court, and party room included in rent. Close to walking trails, shopping, parks, schools. Easy access to Hwy 169. Pets not allowed at this property. Tenant to provide lawn care and snow removal. Rent is $1,995 + $7 payment processing and reporting fee. Another listing from Pete Shrader and Renters Warehouse. Available April 1st if needed.