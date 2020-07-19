All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 1768 Fescue Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
1768 Fescue Court
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:33 PM

1768 Fescue Court

1768 Fescue Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1768 Fescue Court, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This 4 Bedroom Home Has 2-1/2 Baths, Hardwood Floors, Stone Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Loft, 4 Bedrooms on One Level, Main Floor Laundry, Formal Living Room, Main Floor Family Room w/Fireplace, Deck, 2 Car Attached Garage, Plus Approx 950 Additional Unfinished Square Feet for Storage/Rec Room/Man Cave/She Shed. Trash removal and use of outdoor pool, playground, basketball court, tennis court, and party room included in rent. Close to walking trails, shopping, parks, schools. Easy access to Hwy 169. Pets not allowed at this property. Tenant to provide lawn care and snow removal. Rent is $1,995 + $7 payment processing and reporting fee. Another listing from Pete Shrader and Renters Warehouse. Available April 1st if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1768 Fescue Court have any available units?
1768 Fescue Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1768 Fescue Court have?
Some of 1768 Fescue Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1768 Fescue Court currently offering any rent specials?
1768 Fescue Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768 Fescue Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1768 Fescue Court is pet friendly.
Does 1768 Fescue Court offer parking?
Yes, 1768 Fescue Court offers parking.
Does 1768 Fescue Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1768 Fescue Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768 Fescue Court have a pool?
Yes, 1768 Fescue Court has a pool.
Does 1768 Fescue Court have accessible units?
No, 1768 Fescue Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1768 Fescue Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1768 Fescue Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1768 Fescue Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1768 Fescue Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNHopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MN
Anoka, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNRamsey, MNCrystal, MNNew Brighton, MNWest St. Paul, MNBuffalo, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University