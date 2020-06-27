All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 1394 Elmwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
1394 Elmwood Ave
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1394 Elmwood Ave

1394 Elmwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1394 Elmwood Avenue, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Br / 1.5 Ba TH w/ Office & Attached 2-Car Garage in Shakopee! Available NOW! - Another great rental from CitiesRentals.com!

This gorgeous townhouse is conveniently located in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to parks, walking/biking trails, restaurants, and shopping with easy access to Hwy 169 & Marshall Rd.

It features an open living room that leads into the spacious eat-in kitchen which connects to the attached two car garage. The upper level has a large master bedroom with an adjoining office/den/infant room as well as a walk-in closet. The second bedroom and laundry room with washer and dryer complete the upper floor. Includes an outdoor patio for grilling. Small pets under 20 lbs considered. Garbage, lawn care/snow removal included. Tenant pays all other utilities.

To schedule a showing call or text 952-905-6505 or email phil@citiesrentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3665975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1394 Elmwood Ave have any available units?
1394 Elmwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1394 Elmwood Ave have?
Some of 1394 Elmwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1394 Elmwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1394 Elmwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1394 Elmwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1394 Elmwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1394 Elmwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1394 Elmwood Ave offers parking.
Does 1394 Elmwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1394 Elmwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1394 Elmwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1394 Elmwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1394 Elmwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1394 Elmwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1394 Elmwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1394 Elmwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1394 Elmwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1394 Elmwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University