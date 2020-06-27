1394 Elmwood Ave

Amenities

Spacious 2 Br / 1.5 Ba TH w/ Office & Attached 2-Car Garage in Shakopee! Available NOW! - Another great rental from CitiesRentals.com!



This gorgeous townhouse is conveniently located in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to parks, walking/biking trails, restaurants, and shopping with easy access to Hwy 169 & Marshall Rd.



It features an open living room that leads into the spacious eat-in kitchen which connects to the attached two car garage. The upper level has a large master bedroom with an adjoining office/den/infant room as well as a walk-in closet. The second bedroom and laundry room with washer and dryer complete the upper floor. Includes an outdoor patio for grilling. Small pets under 20 lbs considered. Garbage, lawn care/snow removal included. Tenant pays all other utilities.



To schedule a showing call or text 952-905-6505 or email phil@citiesrentals.com



