1168 Autumn St

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/20 Renovated Home in Quiet Roseville Neighborhood



Welcome to this carefully updated walk-out four level home located in a fantastic, low traffic prime Roseville neighborhood. No expense has been spared in the spectacular southern exposure kitchen remodel that includes a center island work station with Cambria countertop, quality cabinetry and gorgeous wood floors...and this is just the start! The floor plan includes a main level great room, five bedrooms and a finished walk-out lower level. Great room style of living space with large window overlooking front yard. Oak flooring extends into open kitchen and dining. All new appliances featuring gas cook top, wall oven and built in microwave. Eating area has large sliding door leading to the deck. Large walk-in pantry closet includes work table, coat rack and lots of storage. Five bedrooms in all include three on the upper level and two on the lower level. Upper level bedrooms have oak floors.



First Month Rent, Last Month Rent and $500 security deposit due at signing.

Property Id 267678



