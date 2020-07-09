All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 1168 Autumn St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, MN
/
1168 Autumn St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1168 Autumn St

1168 Autumn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1168 Autumn Street, Roseville, MN 55113
Roselawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 Renovated Home in Quiet Roseville Neighborhood - Property Id: 267678

Welcome to this carefully updated walk-out four level home located in a fantastic, low traffic prime Roseville neighborhood. No expense has been spared in the spectacular southern exposure kitchen remodel that includes a center island work station with Cambria countertop, quality cabinetry and gorgeous wood floors...and this is just the start! The floor plan includes a main level great room, five bedrooms and a finished walk-out lower level. Great room style of living space with large window overlooking front yard. Oak flooring extends into open kitchen and dining. All new appliances featuring gas cook top, wall oven and built in microwave. Eating area has large sliding door leading to the deck. Large walk-in pantry closet includes work table, coat rack and lots of storage. Five bedrooms in all include three on the upper level and two on the lower level. Upper level bedrooms have oak floors.

First Month Rent, Last Month Rent and $500 security deposit due at signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267678
Property Id 267678

(RLNE5773528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1168 Autumn St have any available units?
1168 Autumn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 1168 Autumn St have?
Some of 1168 Autumn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1168 Autumn St currently offering any rent specials?
1168 Autumn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 Autumn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1168 Autumn St is pet friendly.
Does 1168 Autumn St offer parking?
No, 1168 Autumn St does not offer parking.
Does 1168 Autumn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1168 Autumn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 Autumn St have a pool?
No, 1168 Autumn St does not have a pool.
Does 1168 Autumn St have accessible units?
No, 1168 Autumn St does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 Autumn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1168 Autumn St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1168 Autumn St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1168 Autumn St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr
Roseville, MN 55113
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St
Roseville, MN 55113
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St
Roseville, MN 55113
Victoria Place
2250 Victoria St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct
Roseville, MN 55113
Roseville Terrace
1759 Dunlap St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Skillman Flats
1629 Skillman Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Pet Friendly Places
Roseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Owasso

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northwestern-St PaulConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University