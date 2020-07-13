Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Discover what you didnt know you were missing! Located in beautiful Roseville, just minutes from Rosedale Center, and Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, Roseville Terrace offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments, featuring huge balconies/patios, updated appliances, and well-maintained buildings and grounds.

Roseville Terrace is ideally situated near public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 36, I-694, I-35W, and I-35E; allowing you to get to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul with relative ease.