All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like Roseville Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, MN
/
Roseville Terrace
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Roseville Terrace

1759 Dunlap St N · (858) 943-2040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1759 Dunlap St N, Roseville, MN 55113
Roselawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1759-205 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,045

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 1759-201 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,045

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Roseville Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Discover what you didnt know you were missing! Located in beautiful Roseville, just minutes from Rosedale Center, and Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, Roseville Terrace offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments, featuring huge balconies/patios, updated appliances, and well-maintained buildings and grounds.\nRoseville Terrace is ideally situated near public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 36, I-694, I-35W, and I-35E; allowing you to get to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul with relative ease.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $150 per cat
fee: $150 per cat
limit: 2 cats maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Roseville Terrace have any available units?
Roseville Terrace has 2 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Roseville Terrace have?
Some of Roseville Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Roseville Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Roseville Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Roseville Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Roseville Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Roseville Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Roseville Terrace offers parking.
Does Roseville Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Roseville Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Roseville Terrace have a pool?
No, Roseville Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Roseville Terrace have accessible units?
No, Roseville Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Roseville Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Roseville Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Roseville Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Roseville Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Roseville Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr
Roseville, MN 55113
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St
Roseville, MN 55113
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St
Roseville, MN 55113
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2
Roseville, MN 55113
Victoria Place
2250 Victoria St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Lexlawn
1125 Roselawn Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct
Roseville, MN 55113

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Pet Friendly Places
Roseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Owasso

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northwestern-St PaulConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity