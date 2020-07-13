Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area elevator 24hr gym parking pool table 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed alarm system clubhouse courtyard game room on-site laundry pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Victoria Place Apartments in Roseville, Minnesota is located in a gorgeous residential neighborhood. Fantastic 1, 2 and 3 bedroom pet-friendly floor plans offer airy kitchens and balconies, Your cat will love to bathe in your sun-filled home and your dog will surely love the walking paths nearby. Heated underground parking, billiard room and a fitness center are just a few of the amenities you will enjoy. Victoria Place Apartments has everything you are looking for in an apartment home, location close to everything Roseville has to offer with impeccable landscaping, beautiful grounds, everything about Victoria Place is top-notch! Contact us today to setup your personal tour!