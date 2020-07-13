All apartments in Roseville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

Victoria Place

2250 Victoria St N · (612) 255-6645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2250 Victoria St N, Roseville, MN 55113
Reservoir Woods

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 215 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Victoria Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool table
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
alarm system
clubhouse
courtyard
game room
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Victoria Place Apartments in Roseville, Minnesota is located in a gorgeous residential neighborhood.&nbsp; Fantastic 1, 2&nbsp;and 3 bedroom pet-friendly floor plans offer airy kitchens and balconies, Your cat will love to bathe in your sun-filled home and your dog will surely love the walking paths nearby. Heated underground parking, billiard room and a fitness center are just a few of the amenities you will enjoy. Victoria Place Apartments has everything you are looking for in an apartment&nbsp;home, location close to everything Roseville has to offer with impeccable landscaping, beautiful grounds, everything about Victoria Place is top-notch! Contact us&nbsp;today to setup your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply:No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: One space included with lease; Additional space: $40/month. Surface lot. Heated underground garage. Garage lot. Heated underground garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Victoria Place have any available units?
Victoria Place has a unit available for $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Victoria Place have?
Some of Victoria Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Victoria Place currently offering any rent specials?
Victoria Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Victoria Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Victoria Place is pet friendly.
Does Victoria Place offer parking?
Yes, Victoria Place offers parking.
Does Victoria Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Victoria Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Victoria Place have a pool?
Yes, Victoria Place has a pool.
Does Victoria Place have accessible units?
No, Victoria Place does not have accessible units.
Does Victoria Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Victoria Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Victoria Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Victoria Place has units with air conditioning.

