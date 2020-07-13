/
apartments with pool
154 Apartments for rent in Roseville, MN with pool
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Lake Josephine
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,076
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1025 sqft
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
South Owasso
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
7 Units Available
Sandcastle
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,160
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1085 sqft
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Capital View
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,093
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Hamline
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
Studio
$1,040
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,069
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
810 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Reservoir Woods
Victoria Place
2250 Victoria St N, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,285
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential neighborhood with a choice of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly rooms come with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Courtyard, pool table, swimming pool, car wash area, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Owasso
2700 Dale St N
2700 Dale Street North, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom and 2 bath condo at desirable Ramsey Square. Enjoy a bright and sunny south facing balcony off the living room. The unit is located on the third floor in this security building with underground parking.
Results within 1 mile of Roseville
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Wabbasso Lake
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,159
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1017 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Falcon Heights
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1000 sqft
One-bedroom apartments near bus lines and shopping for access to best of the Twin Cities. Carpeting and extra storage make apartments comfortable. Community includes pool, garage and on-site laundry. Cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
3 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$940
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
905 sqft
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Hillside East Apartments
371 Old Highway 8 SW, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
831 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Cardigan
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
North of Maryland
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to outdoor recreation at Tamarack Park and Lake McCarrons and only minutes from the Como Zoo and Downtown St. Paul. Outdoor courtyard with BBQ facilities and a playground for children.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Western Hills
191 Larpenteur Avenue E
191 Larpenteur Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2080 sqft
Excellent Maplewood location! Quick access to highways, shopping and more. Lovely pond views. Three bedrooms and laundry on upper level. 2-Stall Garage. Mowing and plowing is provided.
Results within 5 miles of Roseville
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 08:50am
$
37 Units Available
Downtown West
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,434
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
1409 sqft
New construction community with lavish amenities. On-site Jacuzzi spa, penthouse lounge, skyway connection and private dining room. Fitness center, boxing station and more. LEED-certified building. Designer finishes. Personal errand services.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
45 Units Available
Downtown West
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
44 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,293
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1296 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
7 Units Available
Little Canada
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
37 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Warehouse District
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,252
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
87 Units Available
Energy Park
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,090
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
