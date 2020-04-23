All apartments in Plymouth
645 Windemere Curve
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

645 Windemere Curve

645 Windemere Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

645 Windemere Drive North, Plymouth, MN 55441

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom multi level home has 2 bedroom on the upper level and 1 bedroom in the lower level. Kitchen has granite counters, SS appliances and tile flooring. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Great deck on front and wonderful patio in back. 4 car heated garage. Available now.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Windemere Curve have any available units?
645 Windemere Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 645 Windemere Curve have?
Some of 645 Windemere Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Windemere Curve currently offering any rent specials?
645 Windemere Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Windemere Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 Windemere Curve is pet friendly.
Does 645 Windemere Curve offer parking?
Yes, 645 Windemere Curve offers parking.
Does 645 Windemere Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 Windemere Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Windemere Curve have a pool?
No, 645 Windemere Curve does not have a pool.
Does 645 Windemere Curve have accessible units?
No, 645 Windemere Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Windemere Curve have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 Windemere Curve does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 645 Windemere Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 Windemere Curve does not have units with air conditioning.

