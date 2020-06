Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous! Executive 2-story home on beautiful lot. For added privacy the home backs up to wetlands. The photos speak for themselves. This home is simply spectacular. Enjoy the outdoors from the large deck, patio or 3-season porch! Neighborhood association pool and park. Lawn care included and paid by owners. Renter to pay all utilities