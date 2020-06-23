605 Kingsview Lane N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel fireplace

Available February 15th. 3 BD, 2.5 BA. Quality throughout this gorgeous interior! Granite, stainless steel, custom cabinets in kitchen. Outside also has new deck, windows, siding, roof. MUST SEE! Wayzata School District (Birchview Elem and Central Middle within a mile). Easy access to 494/394. Highly desirable neighborhood. Walk to Luce Line Trail and Circle Park. Apps $55/adult. Rent is $2500/mo + $7/mo process/report fee. SORRY NO PETS. NO SEC 8. Tenant responsible for lawn, snow, all utilities. Schedule a showing today! http://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home/