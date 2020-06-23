All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

605 Kingsview Lane N

605 Kingsview Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

605 Kingsview Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available February 15th. 3 BD, 2.5 BA. Quality throughout this gorgeous interior! Granite, stainless steel, custom cabinets in kitchen. Outside also has new deck, windows, siding, roof. MUST SEE! Wayzata School District (Birchview Elem and Central Middle within a mile). Easy access to 494/394. Highly desirable neighborhood. Walk to Luce Line Trail and Circle Park. Apps $55/adult. Rent is $2500/mo + $7/mo process/report fee. SORRY NO PETS. NO SEC 8. Tenant responsible for lawn, snow, all utilities. Schedule a showing today! http://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Kingsview Lane N have any available units?
605 Kingsview Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 605 Kingsview Lane N have?
Some of 605 Kingsview Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Kingsview Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
605 Kingsview Lane N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Kingsview Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 605 Kingsview Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 605 Kingsview Lane N offer parking?
No, 605 Kingsview Lane N does not offer parking.
Does 605 Kingsview Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Kingsview Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Kingsview Lane N have a pool?
No, 605 Kingsview Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 605 Kingsview Lane N have accessible units?
No, 605 Kingsview Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Kingsview Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Kingsview Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Kingsview Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Kingsview Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
