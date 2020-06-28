All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated September 20 2019 at 9:37 PM

5125 Holly Lane N

5125 Holly Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

5125 Holly Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
This fantastic town home is within view of wayzata high school. It features a terrific master suite with three bedrooms, loft space and dining room. Plenty of storage in a open environment. 2 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 Holly Lane N have any available units?
5125 Holly Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 5125 Holly Lane N have?
Some of 5125 Holly Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 Holly Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
5125 Holly Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 Holly Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 5125 Holly Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 5125 Holly Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 5125 Holly Lane N offers parking.
Does 5125 Holly Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 Holly Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 Holly Lane N have a pool?
Yes, 5125 Holly Lane N has a pool.
Does 5125 Holly Lane N have accessible units?
No, 5125 Holly Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 Holly Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5125 Holly Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5125 Holly Lane N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5125 Holly Lane N has units with air conditioning.
