This fantastic town home is within view of wayzata high school. It features a terrific master suite with three bedrooms, loft space and dining room. Plenty of storage in a open environment. 2 car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5125 Holly Lane N have any available units?
5125 Holly Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 5125 Holly Lane N have?
Some of 5125 Holly Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 Holly Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
5125 Holly Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.