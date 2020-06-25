All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated May 8 2019 at 7:43 AM

5109 Fountain Ln N

5109 Fountain Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

5109 Fountain Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 7/1/19

Very nice 3b/3baths. Fully finished bsmt, stainless appliances, fireplace, deck and more amenities thru. out the home.
Great location. Upgraded town home. 5 min to shopping, grocery, Lifetime, restaurants.
Wayzata Schools, and Library. Walk 2 blocks to Metro Transit stop. 20 min to downtown.

Garbage, snow/lawn care included in association fees.

Sorry, this home does not allow Pets.

Gas grill on deck ok!

APPLY TODAY OR SCHEDULE A SHOWING ON OUR WEBSITE - WWW.TWINCITIESHOMERENTEAL.COM

Income must be 3 times the rent, and good back ground screening.

Playground nearby, walking/bike paths,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 Fountain Ln N have any available units?
5109 Fountain Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 5109 Fountain Ln N have?
Some of 5109 Fountain Ln N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 Fountain Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Fountain Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Fountain Ln N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5109 Fountain Ln N is pet friendly.
Does 5109 Fountain Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 5109 Fountain Ln N offers parking.
Does 5109 Fountain Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5109 Fountain Ln N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Fountain Ln N have a pool?
No, 5109 Fountain Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 5109 Fountain Ln N have accessible units?
No, 5109 Fountain Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Fountain Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5109 Fountain Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5109 Fountain Ln N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5109 Fountain Ln N has units with air conditioning.
