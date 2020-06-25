All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 4915 Olive Ln N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
4915 Olive Ln N
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:35 AM

4915 Olive Ln N

4915 Olive Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4915 Olive Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see 2 story home in Wayzata school district within walking distance to the High school and backed up to a pond. This home features granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood in the kitchen, gas fireplace in the fully finished basement with walk out, and a deck great for entertaining. It also includes a private master suite with double sinks and walk in closet. This home has all appliances including high efficiency front load washer/dryer, air humidifier, reverse osmosis water filter, and water softener. Call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 Olive Ln N have any available units?
4915 Olive Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 4915 Olive Ln N have?
Some of 4915 Olive Ln N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 Olive Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Olive Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Olive Ln N pet-friendly?
No, 4915 Olive Ln N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 4915 Olive Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 4915 Olive Ln N offers parking.
Does 4915 Olive Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4915 Olive Ln N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Olive Ln N have a pool?
No, 4915 Olive Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 4915 Olive Ln N have accessible units?
No, 4915 Olive Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Olive Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4915 Olive Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4915 Olive Ln N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4915 Olive Ln N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln
Plymouth, MN 55441
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities