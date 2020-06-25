4915 Olive Ln N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Must see 2 story home in Wayzata school district within walking distance to the High school and backed up to a pond. This home features granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood in the kitchen, gas fireplace in the fully finished basement with walk out, and a deck great for entertaining. It also includes a private master suite with double sinks and walk in closet. This home has all appliances including high efficiency front load washer/dryer, air humidifier, reverse osmosis water filter, and water softener. Call for more information.