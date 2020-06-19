Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest parking hot tub tennis court dogs allowed

4300 Trenton Lane N #307 Available 07/01/20 Plymouth Condo, 1 Garage Space, Fireplace, Pool, Avail July 1st - This property is in great condition, the video was just taken by our tenant. The condo comes with one garage space. The building has a pool, tennis court, and hot tub. There is also plenty of parking for a second car or guest parking in the lot.



The unit itself is in great condition, it has a large living room with fireplace. Off the kitchen is a dining space and the walk out to the patio.



There is laundry in the hallway closet. Both bedrooms share a full bath at the end of the hallway.



Sorry no dogs, Max 2 cats welcome with deposit (Cat Deposit $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



No Dogs Allowed



