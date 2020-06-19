All apartments in Plymouth
4300 Trenton Lane N #307

4300 Trenton Lane North · (612) 501-6863
Location

4300 Trenton Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55442

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
dogs allowed
4300 Trenton Lane N #307 Available 07/01/20 Plymouth Condo, 1 Garage Space, Fireplace, Pool, Avail July 1st - This property is in great condition, the video was just taken by our tenant. The condo comes with one garage space. The building has a pool, tennis court, and hot tub. There is also plenty of parking for a second car or guest parking in the lot.

The unit itself is in great condition, it has a large living room with fireplace. Off the kitchen is a dining space and the walk out to the patio.

There is laundry in the hallway closet. Both bedrooms share a full bath at the end of the hallway.

Sorry no dogs, Max 2 cats welcome with deposit (Cat Deposit $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4777056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 have any available units?
4300 Trenton Lane N #307 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 have?
Some of 4300 Trenton Lane N #307's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 currently offering any rent specials?
4300 Trenton Lane N #307 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 is pet friendly.
Does 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 offer parking?
Yes, 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 does offer parking.
Does 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 have a pool?
Yes, 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 has a pool.
Does 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 have accessible units?
No, 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4300 Trenton Lane N #307 does not have units with air conditioning.
