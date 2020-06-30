2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic Plymouth Townhouse w/ Master Suite! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is conveniently located right off Hwy 494 and Hwy 55 in Plymouth. It features a huge master suite with a spacious bathroom and large walk-in-closets, vaulted ceilings, breakfast nook, and a patio! There is also plenty of storage space, as well as a 1 car attached garage. Water, trash, snow removal, and lawn care are included in rent.



Dog/cat is welcomed but only one dog, one small dog and one indoor cats or two indoor cats are permitted, and the pet weighs 25 pounds or less.



TEXT Aimee today at 952-212-2762 or email her at AimeeRealty@hotmail.com to schedule a private showing.



Minimum application acceptance standards 1.No unlawful detainers in the past three years. 2.Credit worthiness: A FICO score of no less than 650; Verifiable household income to rent is above 3X; No open bankruptcies in past three years. 3.Criminal background: No felony, no gross misdemeanors, no misdemeanors in the past five years. 4.No smoking in units allowed. 5.Occupancy standard: 2 persons per bedroom allowed. 6.False or misleading application information is grounds for immediate denial.