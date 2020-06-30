All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5

2785 Ranchview Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

2785 Ranchview Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic Plymouth Townhouse w/ Master Suite! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is conveniently located right off Hwy 494 and Hwy 55 in Plymouth. It features a huge master suite with a spacious bathroom and large walk-in-closets, vaulted ceilings, breakfast nook, and a patio! There is also plenty of storage space, as well as a 1 car attached garage. Water, trash, snow removal, and lawn care are included in rent.

Dog/cat is welcomed but only one dog, one small dog and one indoor cats or two indoor cats are permitted, and the pet weighs 25 pounds or less.

TEXT Aimee today at 952-212-2762 or email her at AimeeRealty@hotmail.com to schedule a private showing.

Minimum application acceptance standards 1.No unlawful detainers in the past three years. 2.Credit worthiness: A FICO score of no less than 650; Verifiable household income to rent is above 3X; No open bankruptcies in past three years. 3.Criminal background: No felony, no gross misdemeanors, no misdemeanors in the past five years. 4.No smoking in units allowed. 5.Occupancy standard: 2 persons per bedroom allowed. 6.False or misleading application information is grounds for immediate denial.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 have any available units?
2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 have?
Some of 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2785 Ranchview Ln N Unit 5 has units with air conditioning.

