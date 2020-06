Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy living in this lovely two-story, two bedroom, one bathroom townhouse. Kitchen offers newer appliances and a full wall of built-in-storage. Washer and dryer in unit. Deck off the front and one car garage filled with shelves and cabinets. Wayzata school district. Close to shopping, restaurants, trails and easy HWY access. Non-smoking home and no pets please.