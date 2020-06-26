2765 Shadyview Lane N

Amenities

Avail July 1st - Gorgeous 5 Bd/3.5 Bth SFH in Plymouth! Kitchen w/ stainless steel. Well maintained, clean home. Beautiful wood floors, stone accents bring the outdoors in. Huge brick fireplace, beams on ceiling in great room. Nice mudroom w/ organizing cubbies! Recently refinished basement has rec. room and bdrm. Enjoy sitting outside on the front porch or out back on the deck overlooking nice yard w/ private basketball, playset, sandbox. Peaceful setting. Garden in front yard. Large front-loading washer/dryer. Wayzata schools. Sorry, no pets. Tenant responsible for lawn/snow, all utilities. $55 app fee per adult. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! https://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home