Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
2765 Shadyview Lane N
Last updated May 19 2019 at 4:34 PM

2765 Shadyview Lane N

2765 Shadyview Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

2765 Shadyview Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
Avail July 1st - Gorgeous 5 Bd/3.5 Bth SFH in Plymouth! Kitchen w/ stainless steel. Well maintained, clean home. Beautiful wood floors, stone accents bring the outdoors in. Huge brick fireplace, beams on ceiling in great room. Nice mudroom w/ organizing cubbies! Recently refinished basement has rec. room and bdrm. Enjoy sitting outside on the front porch or out back on the deck overlooking nice yard w/ private basketball, playset, sandbox. Peaceful setting. Garden in front yard. Large front-loading washer/dryer. Wayzata schools. Sorry, no pets. Tenant responsible for lawn/snow, all utilities. $55 app fee per adult. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! https://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2765 Shadyview Lane N have any available units?
2765 Shadyview Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 2765 Shadyview Lane N have?
Some of 2765 Shadyview Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2765 Shadyview Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
2765 Shadyview Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2765 Shadyview Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 2765 Shadyview Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 2765 Shadyview Lane N offer parking?
No, 2765 Shadyview Lane N does not offer parking.
Does 2765 Shadyview Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2765 Shadyview Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2765 Shadyview Lane N have a pool?
No, 2765 Shadyview Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 2765 Shadyview Lane N have accessible units?
No, 2765 Shadyview Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 2765 Shadyview Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2765 Shadyview Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2765 Shadyview Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2765 Shadyview Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
