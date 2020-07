Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Plymouth! Wayzata Schools! Short Term Lease Available! - Shorter term (8-9 month) lease preferred. Charming 3 bedroom home on huge lot in Plymouth!! Classic split level with living and 2 bedrooms up, main level kitchen and dining, and lower level bedroom, laundry room and family room. Walk out on to a large deck overlooking the private back yard. Wayzata Schools! For more info call Eric Davis at 952-200-0145



(RLNE2607177)