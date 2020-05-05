All apartments in Plymouth
2410 Ives Lane N
Last updated February 23 2020 at 6:01 PM

2410 Ives Lane N

2410 Ives Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

2410 Ives Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
FEBRUARY MOVE IN SPECIAL! Move in during the month of February and receive one month FREE!! Location is everything, this quaint 2 bed 1 bath single family home is just minutes from Medicine Lake. This home features a washer, dryer, dishwasher, and the unfinished basement makes great space for extra storage. Outside this is an entertainer's dream this home has a big patio over top of an attached 2 car garage, a spacious backyard and shed with working electricity. Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1395) (Security Deposit: $1395) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Ives Lane N have any available units?
2410 Ives Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 2410 Ives Lane N have?
Some of 2410 Ives Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Ives Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Ives Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Ives Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 2410 Ives Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 2410 Ives Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Ives Lane N offers parking.
Does 2410 Ives Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 Ives Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Ives Lane N have a pool?
No, 2410 Ives Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Ives Lane N have accessible units?
No, 2410 Ives Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Ives Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 Ives Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Ives Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 Ives Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.

