2410 Ives Lane N

FEBRUARY MOVE IN SPECIAL! Move in during the month of February and receive one month FREE!! Location is everything, this quaint 2 bed 1 bath single family home is just minutes from Medicine Lake. This home features a washer, dryer, dishwasher, and the unfinished basement makes great space for extra storage. Outside this is an entertainer's dream this home has a big patio over top of an attached 2 car garage, a spacious backyard and shed with working electricity. Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1395) (Security Deposit: $1395) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action